Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Up 7.1% on Strong Earnings

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $84.05 and last traded at $84.00. 652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 65,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.43.

The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.23. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 125.63% and a net margin of 25.36%.

ATLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $319,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

