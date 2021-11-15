Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,744 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,184,000 after purchasing an additional 757,855 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after acquiring an additional 595,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $95.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.84.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

