aTyr Pharma, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.97) Per Share (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of aTyr Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.97) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.15). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.51. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 983,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 250,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

