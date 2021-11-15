Aurora Price Down 29.2% Over Last Week (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a total market cap of $36.40 million and $1.07 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.82 or 0.00374430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00051009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.90 or 0.00221551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

