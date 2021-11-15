AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoCanada in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.28.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$38.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$45.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.79. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$22.49 and a 1-year high of C$59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

