Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.25

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APR.UN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.00.

APR.UN stock traded down C$0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.27. 64,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,946. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$518.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$10.49 and a twelve month high of C$13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

