Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.75 at CIBC

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.20 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.00.

TSE APR.UN traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.27. 64,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$10.49 and a 52-week high of C$13.65. The firm has a market cap of C$518.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

