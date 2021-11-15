AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 140,330.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 98,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AutoZone by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after buying an additional 62,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in AutoZone by 195.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,749,000 after buying an additional 58,809 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $78,685,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,886.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,710.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,588.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,904.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $30.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,711.35.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

