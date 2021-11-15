Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Avalara worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avalara by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,904,000 after acquiring an additional 241,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $754,176.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,653 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,354. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.58.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $156.78 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

