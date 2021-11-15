Avant Diagnostics Inc’s (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Quiet Period To Expire on November 22nd

Avant Diagnostics’ (OTCMKTS:AVDX) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 22nd. Avant Diagnostics had issued 26,400,000 shares in its IPO on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $660,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avant Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. Avant Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

