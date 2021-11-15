Avaya (AVYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 1.49. Avaya has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.82.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

