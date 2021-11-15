Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.65.

AVAH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $8.84 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.