Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.65.
AVAH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $8.84 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
