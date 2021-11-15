AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Trading Down 12.9%

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) shares dropped 12.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 26,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,167,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

AVPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01.

In other AvePoint news, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,250. 21.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

