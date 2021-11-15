Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 36.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $267.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $1,186,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,434. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

