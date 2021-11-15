Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Announces Earnings Results

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $1.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AXON traded down $3.00 on Monday, hitting $167.41. 736,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,482. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -155.01 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.52 and a 200-day moving average of $169.09. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37.

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total value of $863,396.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 257,256 shares of company stock valued at $46,762,464 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

