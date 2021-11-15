Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $39.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 6.20. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $87.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 65,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after buying an additional 400,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

