AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.10% of AZZ worth $14,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZZ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AZZ by 2,880.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

AZZ opened at $55.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

