B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $150.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $798,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,837. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

