B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Cuts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,859 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 90.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after buying an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after buying an additional 5,149,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $60,430,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $50,135,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,419 shares of company stock worth $745,491 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

F opened at $19.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

