B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.61 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

