B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $591.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $547.35 and its 200-day moving average is $534.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $333.06 and a 52 week high of $614.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.71.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,197,888 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

