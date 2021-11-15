B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,177 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $51,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,340,429. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

