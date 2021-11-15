B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 1,583 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.61.

Qorvo stock opened at $160.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.80 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.74.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

