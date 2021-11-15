B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 8,081 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $50.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.49. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,177.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

