B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $78.80 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

