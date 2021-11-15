B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 1,047 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Amundi bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,079,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 777,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,695,000 after purchasing an additional 223,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,315 shares of company stock worth $7,095,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Shares of SWKS opened at $164.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.08 and its 200 day moving average is $175.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.