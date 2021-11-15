B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Trims Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,825,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 943,537 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,211,000 after purchasing an additional 729,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $97.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

