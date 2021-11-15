B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Telos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million.

TLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Telos during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telos during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Telos news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $366,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 29,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $845,277.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,340,919 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

