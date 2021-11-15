B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for NMI in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NMIH. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NMI by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in NMI by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NMI by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in NMI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

