B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE WWW opened at $34.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.71%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,961 shares of company stock valued at $147,185 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 190.7% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 141,437 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 13.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

