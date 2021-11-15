B. Riley Weighs in on Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLDP. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of BLDP opened at $18.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

