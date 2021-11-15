B. Riley Weighs in on Entera Bio Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Entera Bio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.78). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,086.76% and a negative return on equity of 118.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

ENTX opened at $3.80 on Monday. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $90.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,071,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

