BaaSid Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 15th. One BaaSid coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $10.97 million and approximately $291,455.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BaaSid has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00049252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00222043 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

