Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Shares Up 0.4%

Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN) shares shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 67.50 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67.25 ($0.88). 316,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,788,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.88).

The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 66.98. The company has a market capitalization of £258.34 million and a PE ratio of 8.62.

Bacanora Lithium Company Profile (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bacanora Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bacanora Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.