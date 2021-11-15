Badger DAO Price Hits $29.41 (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $29.41 or 0.00048166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $302.47 million and approximately $25.26 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00049199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.00221886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,285,849 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

