Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Badger Meter has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Badger Meter has a payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

NYSE:BMI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.63. The stock had a trading volume of 85,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,002. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $598,080.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,383.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Badger Meter stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Badger Meter worth $20,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

