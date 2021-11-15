Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,401 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.06% of Group 1 Automotive worth $29,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter valued at $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.40.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $207.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.07 and a 1-year high of $207.48.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 33.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.