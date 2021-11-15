Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.80% of Moelis & Company worth $29,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,722,000 after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 169,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,226,000 after purchasing an additional 141,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MC stock opened at $70.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

