Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 690 ($9.01) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 760.71 ($9.94).

Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 710.40 ($9.28) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 600.09 ($7.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 702.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 705.43.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave bought 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

