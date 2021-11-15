Base Protocol (BASE) Hits Market Cap of $850,667.66

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00003884 BTC on popular exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $850,667.66 and $30,547.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00049562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00221227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 455,680 coins and its circulating supply is 358,386 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

