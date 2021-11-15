Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 1,990 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,153 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $145.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.29. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $112.88 and a 1-year high of $145.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

