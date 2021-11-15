Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 2,273 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $919,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 52.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP stock opened at $162.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $224.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $166.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.22.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.