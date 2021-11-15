Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 3,482 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.6% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV stock opened at $100.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,934 shares of company stock worth $8,340,429 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.