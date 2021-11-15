Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 4,632 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 197,788 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after purchasing an additional 123,983 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,450,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $66.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average is $65.40. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

