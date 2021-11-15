Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 3,324 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.9% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,898 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 753,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $111.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.56. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $93.70 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

