Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 4,304 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 2.0% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co owned approximately 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $17,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after buying an additional 1,190,846 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,878,000 after buying an additional 737,057 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,795,000 after buying an additional 483,395 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,946,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,197,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR opened at $176.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.34. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

In related news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,192 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,937. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.