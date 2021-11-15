Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 8,893 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up about 1.9% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $16,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKC opened at $81.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $98.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $524,386 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

