Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 43.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $13,719,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Argus upped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.14.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT stock opened at $268.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

