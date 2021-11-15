Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after acquiring an additional 89,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after acquiring an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 146,139 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,533.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,392.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,391.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,512 shares of company stock worth $282,644,755. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

