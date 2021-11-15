BeatzCoin Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $560.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001160 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000779 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00022730 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

